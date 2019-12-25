VIDEO: Vladimir Guerrero and Vlad Jr. Gave Back to Their Native Dominican Republic for Christmas By Scott Rogust | Dec 24 2019 Vladimir Guerrero and Vlad Jr. give back to nearly 600 families in the Dominican Republic.

The Christmas spirit has spread throughout the major sports leagues, as the elite athletes we see on our televisions have chosen to give back to those in need for the holiday season. Take, for example, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas providing a gift for a young boy and paying for the haircuts for everyone inside a local barber shop. Or perhaps you prefer Chase Winovich of the Patriots, paying off an entire town's school lunch debts? In baseball, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero and his son, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vlad Jr., took up the mantle, giving back to families in need in their native Dominican Republic.

Deseando que la bendición de Dios llegue a cada uno de sus hogares en esta Nochebuena y que disfruten junto a sus seres amados. ¡Felices fiestas! ? #VG27 pic.twitter.com/ygvZng43rb — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) December 25, 2019

Nearly 2,000 donations were delivered that helped provide for nearly 600 families in the Guerrero family's native country. Not to mention, both father and son were on hand to hand out the goods in person.

- #BlueJays manager Charlie Montoyo on Vlad's off-season program, w/ @ArashMadani & Stephen Brunt on #WritersBloc. #TheBlochttps://t.co/G4WFzzxNdS pic.twitter.com/Icqbft8ulA — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) December 19, 2019

This is the time of year where acts of kindness are welcomed to help those less fortunate enjoy the holiday season. And it's that much more special when an athlete can use some of their money (and time!) to assist those in need.