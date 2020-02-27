Rihanna Trolls Poster Victim Josh Hart in Comments After LeBron James Showcases Every Second of Dunk on Instagram
By Mark Powell | Feb 26 2020
LeBron James meant no ill will towards Josh Hart, a former Laker himself, in his Instagram post celebrating another LA victory and arguably his best dunk this season.
LBJ's been fueled by the so-called #WashedKing hashtag all season, a feeling that (while essentially nonexistent) questioned his greatness at his advanced age. Rather than take a step back, James is one of the frontrunners for MVP a year after his quad injury.
Seems simple enough, right? But why'd he have to do Hart like that? Every image seemingly makes Hart look worse. It's not his fault he got in the way of the best player of his generation rumbling down the lane. Hart was merely a bystander, but he's not being treated as such.
Rihanna, an avid NBA fan herself, came to Hart's defense in a funny but (we presume sarcastic) comment.
This is a learning experience for the rest of the NBA. Not only will LeBron humiliate his foes on and off the court, but his minions in the comment section might also include grammy-winning artist. Just great.