USC managed a win in their season opener against Fresno State, but the program faces some major questions going forward following the loss of star quarterback JT Daniels.





Daniels went down with a knee injury in the game, and it's been revealed that the sophomore tore both his ACL and meniscus and is going to miss the rest of the season.





USC quarterback JT Daniels suffered a torn ACL and meniscus; will miss rest of season, per @AdamJMaya pic.twitter.com/PZtQJ66gjT — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 1, 2019

This is a big blow for the Trojans, as the team will be forced to look within for Daniels' replacement. As it stands, freshman Kedon Slovis, who replaced Daniels on Saturday, will be the team's quarterback going forward.





So once again USC is forced to rely on a freshman signal caller, and this time it's not by choice.





Daniels went 25-for-34 with a touchdown and a pick before suffering the injury. In his stead, Slovis went 6-for-8 for 57 yards and an interception.





USC's back-up QB Kedon Slovis asked Coach Helton if he could go to HS prom last semester (he graduated early to join the Trojans in the Spring). #FRESvsUSC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2019

Slovis graduated high school early in order to join the Trojans in the spring last year, and now all of a sudden, he's thrust into the national spotlight to command the troops in Week 2 against Pac-12 rivals Stanford.





Daniels was expected to make meaningful strides as a sophomore, but that will be put on hold while he recovers. Clay Helton and Co. have a lot of work to do in order to get this offense ready to face Stanford.



