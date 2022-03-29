JJ Watt puts Kyler Murray trade rumors to rest
All offseason, the rumors continue to swirl that Kyler Murray may not return to the Arizona Cardinals next season. Seriously? It all started with Murray deleting all the Arizona stuff from his Instagram.
Well, the two sides appear to be back on good terms. Matter of fact, don't tell JJ Watt about those trade rumors. He's not hear to pay attention to any of them.
With that video, Watt shows him and Murray getting in a workout in style. Murray will be ready to ball out this year for Arizona and Watt looks ready to do the same as well.